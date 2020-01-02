Some Wyoming Town Nicknames and Slogans
Whether they're called slogans or nicknames, and whether they are official or unofficial, all the states in the US and many towns have one.
We're all familiar with the slogan for the state of Wyoming. We are the "Equality State," and "The Cowboy State." but, do you know the nicknames for many of the towns in Wyoming?
- Cheyenne – The Magic City of the Plains and Live the Legend
- Casper – Oil City
- Cody – Rodeo Capital of the World
- Douglas – Jackalope Capital of the World.
- Laramie – Gem City of the Plains (a nickname given in the early 1870s by the publisher of a local newspaper)
- Lovell – The Rose City of Wyoming
- Meeteetse - Ferret Capital of the World and Where Chiefs Meet
- Riverton – We've Got All the Civilization You Need
- Rock Springs – Home of 56 Nationalities
- Saratoga – Where the Trout Leap in Main Street
- Upton – The Best Town on Earth
