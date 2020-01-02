Some Wyoming Town Nicknames and Slogans

Whether they're called slogans or nicknames, and whether they are official or unofficial, all the states in the US and many towns have one.

We're all familiar with the slogan for the state of Wyoming. We are the "Equality State," and "The Cowboy State." but, do you know the nicknames for many of the towns in Wyoming?

Cheyenne – The Magic City of the Plains and Live the Legend

Casper – Oil City

Cody – Rodeo Capital of the World

Douglas – Jackalope Capital of the World.

Laramie – Gem City of the Plains (a nickname given in the early 1870s by the publisher of a local newspaper)

Lovell – The Rose City of Wyoming

Meeteetse - Ferret Capital of the World and Where Chiefs Meet

Riverton – We've Got All the Civilization You Need

Rock Springs – Home of 56 Nationalities

Saratoga – Where the Trout Leap in Main Street

Upton – The Best Town on Earth