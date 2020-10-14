Strong Winds Lead To I-80 Travel Restrictions In Wyoming

UPDATE 1045 A.M.: interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne has been closed to light, high profile vehicles.

Strong, gusty winds have led to travel restrictions on a portion of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming between the Cheyenne area and Elk Mountain.

That's according to the Wyoming Department Of Transportation [WYDOT] road and travel website, as of 9:20 a.m. today [Oct. 14].

The stretch of I-80 between Otto Road near Cheyenne and Elk Mountain was closed to light, high--profile vehicles. The same stretch of highway was listed as an "extreme blow-over risk" at last report.

High wind warnings are in effect for much of southern and southeast Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind speeds of over 70 miles per hour are likely in some areas, including both Cheyenne and Laramie.