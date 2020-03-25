Tim McGraw Covers John Schneider + Enlists Other Stars to Share Their Favorite Deep Cuts [WATCH]

Tim McGraw is using his time off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic to reach back into the archives and find lesser-known favorite songs to cover -- and he's encouraging other country stars to do the same.

In a Facebook video shot in his home, the superstar performed an acoustic cover of John Schneider's 1986 release, "Take the Long Way Home." He then called on a few of his country star friends to participate in the #DeepCutChallenge by performing a personal favorite tune that never quite became a hit.

"Who's got cool songs they've always loved to play when they're sitting around the house or when you were in high school or college?" McGraw asked in the caption of his post, calling on Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean. "See what ya can reach back and play for us."

The country music quickly delivered, spawning a growing number of #DeepCutsChallenge entries across the Internet. Per Billboard, Paisley was among the first to reply to McGraw's call to action, posting a video of his rendition of Steve Wariner's "What I Didn't Do." He then called on Darius Rucker, with the caveat that Rucker wasn't allowed to dig into his own catalogue with rock group Hootie & the Blowfish.

Rucker steered clear of "cheating," instead delivering a performance of Foster & Lloyd's 1987 cut "You Can Come Crying to Me." Lady Antebellum got tapped to go next, followed by Russell Dickerson, who brought the whole challenge full circle with a performance of McGraw's own "Seventeen."

Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and -- most recently -- Vince Gill were also among the artists to participate in the #DeepCutChallenge, with artist after artist quickly chiming in to add their favorite little-known song.