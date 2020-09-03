Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been red carpet regulars for nearly two-dozen ACM Awards, and while Hill often steals space in post-show fashion recaps, it's McGraw's outfits that define the strength of the couple's collective ensemble.

She's been consistent, while he has been ... well, frankly there were years where McGraw looked more like Hill's bodyguard than husband. This gallery of McGraw and Hill's red carpet looks expands into the audience for the few years they attended, but didn't walk the red carpet. On one occasion, McGraw came solo, and on a couple occasion they chose to skip the Las Vegas ceremony altogether.

The ACM Awards are often the more causal of the two major country music awards shows, but McGraw and Hill's best looks find them manicured and button-up, mostly. Scroll through McGraw and Hill's ACM Awards looks to find your favorites and then see the eight times they flat-out forgot people were watching. It's totally flushed-face emoji!