UW Hall of Fame Member and Baseball Great Art Howe Has Covid-19

Art Howe, the former major league baseball player and manager, as well as a member of the University of Wyoming Hall of Fame, has been hospitalized with Covid-19.

The 73 year-old Howe tested positive last Tuesday and his symptoms worsened to the point that he needed to be admitted to the hospital.

Matt Musil of KHOU in Houston, TX said Howe is feeling weak and hurting currently. Howe told Musil he's never faced anything like this.

Howe played for the University of Wyoming's baseball team from 1967 to 1969. He initially came to UW to play football before an injury forced him to switch to baseball. In 1969, Howe earned first-team all conference honors as a third baseman. He played a total of 109 games for the Pokes in his college career.

In the major leagues, Howe played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals from 1974 through 1985. His playing career was mostly known for his time with the Astros from 1976 through 1982. Howe also managed the Astros from 1989 to 1993. He would also manage the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets. He took the Athletics to the postseason three times (2000, 2001, and 2002) during his tenure there.

We certainly hope for the best for Art Howe and wish him a speedy recovery.