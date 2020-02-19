Want to meet Tim McGraw? Enter to Win Your Chance!

There's a madness growing … and it involves bright lights, a big city and thousands of screaming fans. It's McGraw Madness!

Want to meet Tim McGraw? Well, we might make that happen for you. We'll fly you to Philadelphia to meet the man himself, plus hook you up with tickets to see the show, hotel and $500 in spending cash.

So what are you waiting for? Enter now.

Prize:

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) tickets to see Tim McGraw on 9/12/2020 in Philadelphia, PA at Citizens Bank Park.

Two (2) Meet and Greet passes

$500 in Cash

Enter HERE For Your Chance to Meet Tim McGraw








