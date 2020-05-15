WATCH: Laramie P.E. Teacher Created Hysterical Video For Students

Teachers have had to step up in a whole new way in the last few weeks.

From creating digital assignments for distance learning, setting up zoom meetings, sending dozens of emails to parents, attending their own zoom meetings, and trying to keep their students motivated and engaged it has been a rough couple of months for Wyoming educators.

But, many teachers are going above and beyond expectations and actually making things exciting and fun for their students.

Jake Morrison is a gym teacher in Laramie, Wyoming.

The video you are about to see is actually a small part of a 14-minute cardio video exercise he and his co-workers created for his students.

I know we all have the same question...where did he get his outfit?!

Thankfully, I know Morrison's sister, local photographer Jessica Sorensen of J. Sore photography.

It's because of her that I first came across this video (I think we all agree I owe her a big thank you) and she put me in touch with her brother.

So, of course, the first thing I asked him was where his outfit came from.

He said the spandex leggings were part of his snowboarding gear, and the tank top belonged to his wife.

Yes ladies, sadly he's taken.

For me, it was his facial expressions and obvious zest for life that really MADE this video.

During our talk, Morrison mentioned how hard it has been to try and teach P.E. during these quarantine times.

He has hopes that his weekly video series (of which this video is a small part) will encourage his students to get up and have some fun while working on their cardio.

Honestly, I'd like to know where I can find the entire 14-minute cardio video...I still have a few more of my quarantine pounds to lose ;)