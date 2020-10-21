What Is Wyoming’s Favorite Type Of Food Truck?

Food trucks have become one of the coolest ways to eat different kinds of food within the past 10 years or so. It's not just for fancy cities, you can find plenty of great food trucks in your own back yard, especially in Wyoming. You can throw a rock and find a food truck slinging some tasty food. But, what kind of tasty food do we like from food trucks here in the Cowboy State?

The website WorkWise collected a ton of data across the country on what types of food trucks each state is really into. For the most part, people love Barbecue food trucks. Wyoming does not, I'll get to that in a moment, but our friends around the Cowboy State all have a different flavor.

Montana, Idaho, and Nebraska search out comfort foods, Colorado digs Asian food trucks, Utah is all about Pizza. So, what about the Cowboy State? What do Wyomingites really enjoy when they get their hands on food from a food truck? We love breakfast food. I can agree with that. There's nothing better than getting a nice scramble, maybe some biscuits and gravy or even poutine. The good kind with tons of cheese and gravy, not the onion filled monstrosity that a lot of places like to force upon you.

So, what do you think? Do you agree? Are you all about some Breakfast food from a food truck?