Wyoming Bill To Allow Traffic Stops For No Seat Belts Proposed

A bill that would allow Wyoming law enforcement to stop motorists for not wearing seatbelts has been introduced in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 125 here. Under current law, police can write a motorist a ticket for not wearing seat belts only if the vehicle is first stopped for another violation, such as speeding.

House Bill 125 would also change the current requirement that every passenger under the age of 16 must be wearing a seat belt. Current state law mandates that for every passenger under 12. House Bill 125 is sponsored by Rep. Donald Burkhart (R-Carbon County).

The 2020 session of the Wyoming Legislature gets underway Monday in Cheyenne. Because it is a budget session, non-budget items will require a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.