Wyoming Boat Registrations Are Now Open For 2021

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that boat registrations are now being accepted for the 2021 season. Early registrations will help get people out on the water early in the Spring, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Rules for 2021 have changed so that owners and co-owners will be the only ones to register their watercraft. Motorized watercraft will need to have their current registration and 'an aquatic invasive species' decal before they intend to head onto the water.

Game and Fish Accounting Coordinator Amanda Roberts told Oil City News:

Maybe you’re the lucky recipient of a new boat this holiday or perhaps you just inherited a boat — we’re here to help get you on the water with your registrations and aquatic invasive species decal...Even if you’re just renewing this year, brushing up the most current requirements is important.

Watercraft owners will need to register or renew via mail, given that the proper registration paperwork requirements are followed.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also followed up with the statement:

Owners are permitted to operate their new watercraft for only 30 days after the purchase with a notarized bill of sale...Any watercraft that has changed ownership may require law enforcement to verify the Hull Identification Numbers (HIN) for accuracy prior to titling. For this situation, watercraft can be registered at Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional office by the owner or co-owner...Any watercraft that has changed ownership may require law enforcement to verify the Hull Identification Numbers (HIN) for accuracy prior to titling. For this situation, watercraft can be registered at Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional office by the owner or co-owner.

Online registrations were encouraged for those that currently have watercrafts registered in Wyoming, at Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional office.