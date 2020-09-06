Wyoming Could See Several Inches of Snow by Tuesday

Don't let temperatures in the 90s this weekend in Wyoming fool ya. Winter is coming, and just might be showing up a little early. An early winter storm has Wyoming in its sights and the National Weather Service says there's a possibility four inches of snow may fall in many areas Monday night into Tuesday.

This blast of winter is "...coming in behind an anomalously strong cold front Monday night," The National Weather Service said. "Some areas may receive some significant amount of snow with increasing confidence in over 4 inches in many areas. Winter Weather Headlines of advisories and warnings may be issued over the next 24-48 hours so stay tuned to the forecast."



From The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne on Saturday (September 5):

"September 5th Afternoon Update: Record cold is still on track to impact the area late Monday through Wednesday morning. There is increasing confidence that widespread accumulating snowfall, with possible travel impacts and power outages, will impact most of southeast Wyoming and portions of western Nebraska Monday night through Tuesday.

Precipitation will first begin as rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening before changing to snow. Snow levels are expected to drop to 4000 feet, with significant snowfall accumulations possible above elevations of 5500 feet. In addition, a hard freeze with temperatures in the teens and 20s will likely end the growing season for all locations Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning."

