Wyoming Girl Featured In Netflix Docuseries “Cheer”

Disclaimer: I was not a cheerleader in High School or at the Collegiate level.

The reason I'm saying this is because I wanted to make it clear that I had no personal connection to cheering as I began to watch Netflix's latest Docuseries "Cheer".

Okay, I take that back. I had friends that were cheerleaders in High School, a niece that was a Texas cheerleader, and a nephew that cheered for the University of Wyoming.

But, after I began watching this I admit, I had more than a few ah-ha moments.

It was a listener that first told me about this Docuseries. She mentioned that it featured a Wyoming girl so OF COURSE I had to check it out.

Cue me sitting enthralled as I watched the entire first episode.

"Cheer" is the story of a small Texas Junior College that currently holds 13 National Cheerleading Titles.

The series kicks off with several professional Cheerleading coaches talking about the sport itself.

They mention that most people see the cheerleaders as entertainment during a game, that they are on the sidelines and not part of the action.

While this may be true during games, during cheerleading competitions it's an entirely different story.

During competitions, cheerleaders have 2 minutes and 15 seconds to show their skills. The routines are a combination of cheering, athleticism, gymnastics, acrobatics, and dance.

And one mistake can mean the end of it all.

Monica Aldama, Navarro's Head Cheerleading Coach, points out that College level is as good as it gets for cheerleaders. Unlike other athletes who have an opportunity (no matter how small) to go pro after college, there are no professional cheerleaders.

"Cheer" focuses on the entire sport of Cheerleading with gripping and often unexpected emotional looks at specific members of the Navarro team, including Morgan Simianer.

Simianer is originally from Osage, Wyoming and travels to Texas to be a part of this championship cheer team. The series begins with her doubting the validity of her place on the team "I'm the awkward turtle in the background" and ends with her earning her place on the mat as a flyer...and winning two championships along with the team.

As the series advances, Simianer and her story of growing up in a trailer in Wyoming and then moving to a small farm to live with her grandparents, becomes a big part of the overall theme of the docuseries of overcoming obstacles and inner strength.

Admittedly I have yet to watch the entire series, but I can tell you that if you do plan on tuning in get ready for an unexpectedly captivating look into the world of Competitive Cheerleading.

If you want to see what Morgan Simianer is up to now, you can follow her on Instagram.