Ten Wyoming Students Attended Medical Research Forum

The University of Wyoming has announced that ten Wyoming WWAMI students were invited to the Western Student and Residential Research Forum (WSMRF) which took place in Carmel, CA.

Tim Robinson, director of the WWAMI Medical Education Program at the University of Wyoming stated in UW's article "the WSMRF is the largest faculty-mentored student and resident research meeting in the country."

The WSMRF website states that medical students, residents, and faculty present over 450 abstracts each year and that forum has partnerships with several well known medical research societies. These societies include the Western Section of the American Federation for Medical Research (AFMR), the Western Society for Clinical Investigation (WSCI), the Western Association of Physicians (WAP) and the Western Society for Pediatric Research.

