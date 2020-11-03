UW Launches New Website for Wyoming History Day

The University of Wyoming's American Heritage Center (AHC) has launched a new website in order to support Wyoming History Day (WHD).

WHD brings together hundreds of Wyoming middle school and high school students in an annual competition in which they explore key historical events.

The new website will provide online delivery of historical materials to the students as they create their projects and presentations for WHD.

The new WHD website can be found at www.wyominghistoryday.org.

The 2021 National History Day theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” This offers the AHC an opportunity to digitize a wide variety of materials from its collections, including topics such as the Pony Express, wartime journalism and propaganda, the comics industry, and transmission of Native American cultural values.