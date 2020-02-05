Another Winter Storm Has Cheyenne and Laramie in its Sights

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning abut another winter storm that could develop into a very serious situation later Thursday into Friday (February 6 and 7).

"The mountains of southeastern Wyoming could see in excess of 5 feet of snow from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. Other areas including Cheyenne and Laramie will need to watch the weather very closely as some weather models are showing heavier snow amounts developing. There is some uncertainty in the snowfall amounts for these areas and changes will likely be needed. Pay attention to the forecast!" NWS on Facebook.

Wednesday, The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch that includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. The Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday night (full text of the Watch below).

Specifics are still unknown, but there is potential for several inches of snow and severe travel impacts, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 753 AM MST Wed Feb 5 2020 ...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIKELY IN THE WIND PRONE AREAS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THROUGH MID DAY THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG INTERSTATE 80 WEST OF LARAMIE THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...WITH HEAVY SNOW LIKELY SPREADING INTO THE INTERSTATE 25 CORRIDOR... WYZ106-117-118-060000- /O.CON.KCYS.WS.A.0005.200207T0000Z-200208T1200Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, and Cheyenne 753 AM MST Wed Feb 5 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, South Laramie Range Foothills and the Interstate 25 corridor south of Wheatland. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel may become dangerous due to icy, snow covered roads and low visibility in falling and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.