Watch for Pronghorn on the Road as Winter Sets In

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for migrating pronghorn.

Laramie Region Terrestrial Habitat Biologist Ryan Amundson said pronghorn migrations to winter range areas were earlier than usual this season due to cold temperatures and accumulating snow at higher elevations.

As pronghorn settle in for the winter on the eastern flanks of the Laramie Range, they often cross highways and can become stuck in the right-of-way areas due to restrictive fences.

Motorists should be aware that pronghorn, when trapped in between right-of-way fences, will have to move up or down the highway until they find a place to cross the fence. Always use caution when wildlife are on or next to roadways.

SOURCE: Department of Fish and Game